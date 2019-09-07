Watch: Quakers beat United

The Quakers move to 2-0 on the season

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Quakers won a close battle against United by the score of 22-14 Friday night.

The Quakers led the Eagles 8-6 at the half. Salem was able to pull away late in the 4th quarter and walk away with a home victory.

The Quakers travel to East Liverpool to take on the Potters next Friday while United hosts Brookfield.

