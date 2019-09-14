Watch: Quakers beat Potters

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Quakers handled the East Liverpool Potters Friday night as they won 20-14.

Salem got the lead early in the first quarter and never looked back.

Salem (2-1) travels to Carrollton next Friday while East Liverpool (1-2) plays their rival Beaver Local on the road.

