YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Friday night's match up at Stambaugh Stadium was a comeback win for Ursuline over Cardinal Mooney. The win was solidified thanks to this touchdown by Matthew Reardon.

A Mooney turnover lead to the Irish faced with a third and thirteen. Ursuline quarterback Brady Shannon threw into double coverage, connecting with Matthew Reardon for a 29-yard touchdown to put the Irish up 20-13 over Cardinal Mooney.