Quaker brotherhood: Salem baseball trio playing one last summer season together

Ricky Enlow, Seth Seddon and Joey Watson almost missed out on their senior baseball season, but got the chance to suit up in a Quakers uniform one last time

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school baseball season was completely wiped out this spring due to the pandemic, but a local summer league gave 2020 seniors one last chance to play for their schools.

Coming into the season, the Salem Quakers were poised for big things this spring.

“We’ve been saying for years, ‘2020, this is our year,'” said Seth Seddon, Salem senior pitcher. “That’s what we’ve been waiting for our whole life and then it just got taken from us out of nowhere. It was like a blink of an eye and it was gone.”

“It was a little bit disappointing at first,” said Ricky Enlow, Salem senior shortstop. “But when we got the news we were going to be able to play one more year in a Salem uniform, that was pretty exciting.”

Salem was one of seven local teams that competed in the Mahoning Valley Baseball League this summer, which gave three Quaker seniors one last chance to play together.

Ricky Enlow, Joey Watson and Seth Seddon have played on the same team since little league.

“The brotherhood we have on this team [is amazing],” Watson said. “It’s all fun and games but we do our work the way we’re supposed to.”

“It seems like every game, we find something else to talk about from when we were little,” Enlow said. “Just like, ‘Hey, do you remember that moment?’ Or, ‘Do you remember that?’ We’ve been on the same teams for the last 10 to 15 years.”

“We’ve known each other forever, since tee-ball,” Seddon said. “So we’ve always been competitive toward each other.”

“They’ve done so much for our program,” said Mike DeBarr, Salem head coach. “To have them play on this field that they’ve played on for four years again in the summer is awesome.”

Salem went 7-6-1 this summer in regular season play. They square off against South Range in the semifinals of the Mahoning Valley Baseball League postseason tournament Friday at 6 p.m. at Firestone Park in Columbiana.

If they advance, the championship game is Saturday at 2 p.m., also at Firestone Park.

“If we win it, then it’s something I’m definitely going to remember since we didn’t really have our season that we wanted,” Seddon said.

“To just have something to look back upon, it would be really fun,” Enlow said.

“They’ve meant a lot to our team, a lot to our program,” DeBarr said. “It’s going to be sad to see them go.”