Quad County Coaches Announce Scholarship and All-Star Team Honorees

COLUMBIANA, OHIO (WKBN) – Although the 41st Annual Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the officials from the Ohio team announced both the Quad County scholarship award recipients and the players that were named to the all-star team. The Quad County Coaches Association awarded six scholarships of $500 per each school, or a total of $3,000. They have bestowed over $195,000 to students of member schools since 1983.
Scholarship award winners include:
– Blayne Fickinger – West Branch
– Carter Montgomery – Edison Local
– Nick Mundy – Lisbon
– Connor Hicks – Leetonia
– Braden Cartwright – Wellsville
– Isaac Allegretto – South Range
– Chris Brooks – South Range
The Ohio all-star team consists of 38 players from 19 schools in the association. The players also received a game jersey’s that they would have worn for the game that was supposed to be played on June 25th at Springfield High School.
Beaver Local
– Daniel Wirth
Columbiana
– Jakob Cross
– Cody Miller
– Chase Franken
– Quenton Cross
East Liverpool
– Nick Woodyard
– Derek Carter
– Skyler Wooley
Edison Local
– Carter Montgomery
Indian Creek
– Trevor Fante
– Tyler Smarrella
Leetonia
– Connor Hicks
Lisbon
– Nick Mundy
Salem
– Nico Walter
– Cade Campolito
– Tyson Swiger
Sebring
– Zane Peterson
– Carson Rouse
South Range
– Isaac Allegretto
– Anthony Czap
– Chris Brooks
Southern Local
– Jayce Sloan
– Cameron Grodhaus
– Dylan Milhoan
– Mark Soukup
– Stephen Craig
Springfield Local
– Garrett Walker
– Evan Ohlin
– Corey Hatton
– Sean Thompson
Toronto
– Zach Stackhouse
United Local
– Tyler Lippiatt
Valley Christian
– Warren Harris
Wellsville
– Darian Suggs
Youngstown Chaney
– Marshall Herron
