MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mineral Ridge Rams play host to the Lakers of Pymatuning Valley to open up their season Friday night.
The Rams got off on the right foot with running back Ian Erb scoring a short touchdown late in the first quarter to give the Rams their first lead of the season, 7-0.
The Lakers followed up with two touchdowns of their own in the second quarter to snag a 14-7 lead.
Py Valley currently leads 14-7 in the second quarter at the last update.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Mineral Ridge will visit Orange in week two.
