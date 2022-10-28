BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Donovan Pawlowski connected with receiver Isaiah Jones on three different occasions for touchdowns in the first half as Brookfield defeated Py Valley in their round one playoff opener 48-16, Friday night.
Brookfield led the Lakers 48-0 in the fourth quarter.
Christian Davis also added two touchdown runs to the Warriors’ effort in the first half.
Brookfield (10-1) will take on Dalton (9-2).
