BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Donovan Pawlowski connected with receiver Isaiah Jones on three different occasions for touchdowns in the first half as Brookfield defeated Py Valley in their round one playoff opener 48-16, Friday night.

Brookfield led the Lakers 48-0 in the fourth quarter.

Christian Davis also added two touchdown runs to the Warriors’ effort in the first half.

Brookfield (10-1) will take on Dalton (9-2).