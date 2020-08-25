Pymatuning Valley seeks repeat in new-look NAC

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northeastern Athletic Conference gets underway this weekend with a couple of new faces in the league in St. John and the Fairport Harding Skippers. Both teams have appeared on many of existing schools’ schedules in the past but this will be their first as a league member.

At the end of the 2019-20 school year, Newbury closed conceding their membership to the NAC.

Northeastern Athletic Conference League Lineup

Fairport Harding Skippers

Mathews Mustangs

Pymatuning Valley Lakers

Southington Chalker Wildcats

St. John Heralds

Windham Bombers

This Friday, Mathews will welcome Fairport while St. John visits Chalker and the defending league champs Pymatuning Valley will play host to Windham. The Lakers in 2019 won their four league games by a combined score of 158-28 after opening the season with a 1-5 mark.

2019 Northeastern Athletic Conference

Standings

Pymatuning Valley – 4-0 (5-5)

Newbury – 3-1 (7-3)

Southington – 2-2 (3-7)

Windham – 1-3 (2-8)

Mathews – 0-4 (2-8)

2019 Team Statistics

-Not an official member in 2019

Scoring Offense

Pymatuning Valley – 29.6

Fairport Harding – 25.9

Southington – 21.0

Windham – 19.7

Mathews – 12.0

St. John – 7.0*

Scoring Defense

Pymatuning Valley – 18.5

Fairport Harding – 20.7*

Southington – 30.3

Mathews – 31.9

Windham – 34.0

St. John – 47.1*

Week 1 Schedule

Friday

Fairport Harding at Mathews

Windham at Pymatuning Valley

St. John at Southington