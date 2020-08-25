Pymatuning Valley seeks repeat in new-look NAC

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northeastern Athletic Conference gets underway this weekend with a couple of new faces in the league in St. John and the Fairport Harding Skippers. Both teams have appeared on many of existing schools’ schedules in the past but this will be their first as a league member.
At the end of the 2019-20 school year, Newbury closed conceding their membership to the NAC.
Northeastern Athletic Conference League Lineup
Fairport Harding Skippers
Mathews Mustangs
Pymatuning Valley Lakers
Southington Chalker Wildcats
St. John Heralds
Windham Bombers
This Friday, Mathews will welcome Fairport while St. John visits Chalker and the defending league champs Pymatuning Valley will play host to Windham. The Lakers in 2019 won their four league games by a combined score of 158-28 after opening the season with a 1-5 mark.
2019 Northeastern Athletic Conference
Standings
Pymatuning Valley – 4-0 (5-5)
Newbury – 3-1 (7-3)
Southington – 2-2 (3-7)
Windham – 1-3 (2-8)
Mathews – 0-4 (2-8)
2019 Team Statistics
-Not an official member in 2019
Scoring Offense
Pymatuning Valley – 29.6
Fairport Harding – 25.9
Southington – 21.0
Windham – 19.7
Mathews – 12.0
St. John – 7.0*
Scoring Defense
Pymatuning Valley – 18.5
Fairport Harding – 20.7*
Southington – 30.3
Mathews – 31.9
Windham – 34.0
St. John – 47.1*
Week 1 Schedule
Friday
Fairport Harding at Mathews
Windham at Pymatuning Valley
St. John at Southington