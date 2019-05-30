Pykare & Bengala guide Badger to District Semifinals

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior Samantha Pykare earned First-Team All-NAC and First-Team All-District as she hit .610 with 20 extra base hits and 40 RBIs while pitching in 25 2/3 innings for an ERA of 2.45. Freshman Hunter Bengala posted a .562 average to snag First-Team All-League honors also. Badger bowed out in the District Semifinal at the hands of the eventual Warren District champ Bristol at Candlelight Knolls. The Lady Braves defeated their first 2 playoff opponents by a combined score of 23-2.
2019 Badger Softball Stats
Head Coach: Bengie Bengala
Record: 14-8
Team Stats
Batting Average: .382
Earned Run Average: 3.51
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Samantha Pykare – .610 (47-77)
Hunter Bengala – .562 (36-64)
Haylee Mott – .464 (32-69)
Ashlee Lennox – .406 (26-64)
Brooke Morgan – .379 (22-58)
Hits
Samantha Pykare – 47
Hunter Bengala – 36
Haylee Mott – 32
Ashlee Lennox – 26
Brooke Morgan – 22
Runs Scored
Samantha Pykare – 35
Hunter Bengala – 30
Brooke Morgan – 26
Ashlee Lennox – 22
Doubles
Samantha Pykare – 16
Hunter Bengala – 8
Emily Sneizik – 5
Triples
Samantha Pykare – 2
Kyler Morgan – 2
Hunter Bengala – 2
Homeruns
Hunter Bengala – 3
Samantha Pykare – 2
Runs Batted In
Samantha Pykare – 40
Hunter Bengala – 25
Haylee Mott – 22
Earned Run Average
Samantha Pykare – 2.45 (25.2 IP)
Innings Pitched
Hunter Bengala – 73.0
Strikeouts
Hunter Bengala – 70