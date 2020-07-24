Py Valley, other Ashtabula County teams may only play in-county teams for 2020-2021

According to a story in the Star Beacon, the Ashtabula County Health Department has recommended to county school's that they only play each other this sports season

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a report from the Star Beacon, Pymatuning Valley will play only Ashtabula County teams for the 2020-2021 school year.

In fact, the Ashtabula County Health Department has recommended that all school’s in the county follow suit.

Several local teams play schools in Ashtabula County.

On the football schedule alone, Py Valley has games against Mineral Ridge, Champion, Valley Christian, Southington, East Palestine and Mathews.

Mineral Ridge Athletic Director Tim Porter confirmed that Py Valley informed them they will not be playing their Week 1 game against the Rams. Porter told Sports Team 27 that they are actively trying to fill their Week 1 spot.

Lakeside has Hubbard and Struthers on their football schedules, and Ashtabula St. John has matchups with Mathews and Southington.

In the story from the Star Beacon, Py Valley superintendent Christopher Edison said the health department told him that the best situation would be to try to play in county teams due to the governor’s coronavirus county color threat levels.

“It doesn’t make sense for us at PV to go from a yellow county to a red county when we could just stay in county and play as safe as possible,” Edison told the Star Beacon.