Fort Wayne, Indiana (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team fell on the road to Purdue Fort Wayne 82-71 Sunday afternoon.

The win gives the Mastodons the regular season sweep of the Penguins.

It is YSU’s fifth loss in their last six games.

Purdue Fort Wayne started the game on an 11-0 run and never trailed in the game.

YSU was able to even the game with 6:52 left in the second half on a Shemar Rathan-Mays bucket, tying the game at 59.

But the Mastodons would score the games next eight straight points to retake the lead.

Will Dunn led the Penguins with 20 points while Tevin Olison had 17 and Dwayne Cohill added 12.

Purdue Fort Wayne had four players in double-figures led by Jalon Pipkins who had a team-high 19 points.

YSU falls to 10-10 on the year and 4-6 in Horizon League play.