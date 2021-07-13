PSAC football prepper; Slippery Rock looks to defend league title

The Rock begins their campaign at Wayne State on Thursday, September 2

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference is preparing for its reboot in September with eight games ready to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 2. Last year’s season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can Slippery Rock become the first school to win back-to-back championships since The Rock did it in 2014 and 2015?

Below is a glance at each school:

Frank Sheptock was hired at Bloomsburg in December 2019 as the school’s head football coach. Sheptock – who was a prestigious linebacker for the Huskies in the early 1980s – was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2007. Sheptock brings a wealth of coaching experience as he led Wilkes to a 107-81 record from 1996 to 2013. He most recently led Berwick High School in northeast Pennsylvania for three seasons.

The Vulcans made back-to-back appearances in the Division II NCAA Tournament (2016 and 2017) before not qualifying the past two seasons despite posting seven wins each year. Gary Dunn is back for his 5th campaign as Cal’s head coach.

Coach Chris Weibel begins his 7th season at the helm of Clarion football. Since winning 11 games in 1996, the Golden Eagles have finished with a winning record in just four of the past 23 seasons of football. The last coming in 2015 when they closed out the season with a 7-4 mark.

Area Players on Roster

Jacob Chimiak, FR/OL (Wilmington)

Kareem Hamdan, SO/LB (Boardman)

Jimmy Terwilliger, the former Harlon Hill Award winner back in 2005, begins his 3rd season at the helm of East Stroudsburg. In 2019, Terwilliger’s Warrior group went 6-5, giving the school their first winning season since 2015.

In January 2020, Edinboro hired their next head coach in Jake Nulph. After the pandemic, he’ll begin his first season as the Fighting Scots’ leader. In 2019, the Scots recorded a 3-8 record. Over the previous three years (2016-18), Edinboro was able to accumulate a 22-11 mark.

Area Players on Roster

Josh Giardina, SO/OL (Greenville)

Erik Raeburn begins his first full campaign as the leader of the Gannon football program. In the spring, the Knights went 1-3, topping Mercyhurst in the finale on April 24 (28-21, in overtime). Gannon is seeking their first winning season since 2015 (6-5).

Paul Tortorella has registered 30 wins in just 35 games in his first three seasons as the Crimson Hawks’ head coach. Since 2010, IUP has registered a winning record in each of the past 10 years.

Jim Clements has yet to experience a losing record in 6 years as Kutztown’s head football coach. In 2019, his Bears compiled an 11-2 mark while averaging 36-points per game.

Lock Haven hired John Kelling – the former Frostburg State defensive coordinator – in January of 2020. The Bald Eagles are desperate for success on the gridiron. The last time, Lock Haven finished with a winning record was in 1981 (6-4). The last time they finished with a .500 mark was a year later in 1982 (5-5).

After beginning the 2019 season with a 3-5 record, Mercyhurst went on to post wins in each of their last three games to close at 6-5. Marty Schaetzle enters his 20th season at the helm of Laker football. He’s 7-wins shy of reaching the 100-victory plateau (93-105).

Area Players on Roster

William Hines, FR (Howland)

Jacob Yohman, SO/TE (Wilmington)

J.C. Morgan looks to end Millersville’s long drought of not playing winning football. The last time the Marauders finished with a winning record was in 2000 (6-4). Since 2007, Millersville has been able to win 4 games in a single season just once (2017).

Daniel Day returns for his second season at Seton Hill. Looking to turn around the program in 2021, in his first year (2019), the Griffins won 2 games – the most since 2016 (5-6).

In Shepherdstown (WV), the Rams have finished with 10 or more wins in 4 of the last 5 years. Longtime assistant, Ernie McCook begins his 4th summer as Shepherd’s head coach.

At Shippensburg, Mark Maciejewski begins his 10th season at the helm of the Raiders. Last time out in 2019, Shippensburg snapped their 8-year streak of posting a winning record by finishing 4-7.

2019 PSAC champion Slippery Rock is out to defend their title this season. Shawn Lutz was named the West Division’s Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2018, 2019). He’s compiled a 39-11 record in his first 4 years at The Rock.

Area Players on Roster

Lance Craig, SR/DL (Grove City)

Melvin Hobson, FR/OL (Farrell)

Jeff Marx, JR/DL (Ursuline)

Peyton Remish, SO/LB (South Range)

Colton Rossi, SO/OL-TE (Wilmington)

The Golden Rams have never finished with a losing record in coach Bill Zwaan’s 18-year tenure at West Chester. The 2018 PSAC champs have accumulated a winning percentage of 76.6% (36-11) over the past 4 years.

2019 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Standings

East

Kutztown – 7-0 (11-2)

Shepherd – 6-1 (10-3)

West Chester – 5-2 (9-3)

Shippensburg – 4-3 (4-7)

Bloomsburg – 3-4 (5-6)

East Stroudsburg – 2-5 (6-5)

Millersville – 1-6 (2-9)

Lock Haven – 0-7 (2-9)

West

Slippery Rock – 7-0 (13-1)

Indiana U PA – 6-1 (10-2)

California, PA – 5-2 (7-4)

Mercyhurst – 3-4 (6-5)

Edinboro – 3-4 (3-8)

Seton Hill – 2-5 (2-8)

Clarion – 1-6 (3-8)

Gannon – 1-6 (2-9)

Recent History

PSAC Champions

2019 – Slippery Rock

2018 – West Chester

2017 – IUP

2016 – Cal

2015 – Slippery Rock

2014 – Slippery Rock

2013 – Bloomsburg

2012 – IUP

2011 – Kutztown

2010 – Mercyhurst

Harlon Hill Award Winners (Division 2’s Most Outstanding Player)

2019 – Roland Rivers III, QB/Slippery Rock

2005 – Jimmy Terwilliger, QB/East Stroudsburg

1997 – Irvin Sigler, RB/Bloomsburg

2021 Schedules

Bloomsburg

Sept. 4 – at Stonehill

Sept. 11 – at Seton Hill

Sept. 18 – Gannon

Sept. 25 – at Shippensburg

Oct. 2 – at West Chester

Oct. 9 – Kutztown

Oct. 16 – Lock Haven

Oct. 23 – at East Stroudsburg

Oct. 30 – Shepherd

Nov. 6 – at Millersvile

Nov. 13 – Cal

Clarion

Sept. 2 – Lake Erie

Sept. 11 – Millersville

Sept. 18 – Shippensburg

Sept. 25 – at Gannon

Oct. 2 – at Slippery Rock

Oct. 9 – IUP

Oct. 16 – at Cal

Oct. 23 – Seton Hill

Oct. 30 – Mercyhurst

Nov. 6 – at Edinboro

Nov. 13 – at Kutztown

Cal U (PA)

Sept. 2 – at Fairmont State

Sept. 11 – Lock Haven

Sept. 18 – Millersville

Sept. 25 – at Edinboro

Oct. 2 – Mercyhurst

Oct. 9 – at Gannon

Oct. 16 – Clarion

Oct. 23 – at IUP

Oct. 30 – Seton Hill

Nov. 6 – at Slippery Rock

Nov. 13 – at Bloomsburg

East Stroudsburg

Sept. 2 – Pace

Sept. 11 – at Slippery Rock

Sept. 18 – Mercyhurst

Sept. 25 – at Lock Haven

Oct. 2 – at Kutztown

Oct. 9 – Millersville

Oct. 16 – at West Chester

Oct. 23 – Bloomsburg

Oct. 30 – Shippensburg

Nov. 6 – at Shepherd

Nov. 13 – Gannon

Edinboro

Sept. 2 – at Grand Valley State

Sept. 11 – Shippensburg

Sept. 18 – at West Chester

Sept. 25 – Cal

Oct. 2 – at Seton Hill

Oct. 9 – Slippery Rock

Oct. 16 – Mercyhurst

Oct. 23 – at Gannon

Oct. 30 – at IUP

Nov. 6 – Clarion

Nov. 13 – at Millersville

Gannon

Sept. 4 – Open

Sept. 11 – Shepherd

Sept. 18 – at Bloomsburg

Sept. 25 – Clarion

Oct. 2 – at IUP

Oct. 9 – Cal

Oct. 16 – at Seton Hill

Oct. 23 – Edinboro

Oct. 30 – Slippery Rock

Nov. 6 – at Mercyhurst

Nov. 13 – at East Stroudsburg

IUP

Sept. 11 – Kutztown

Sept. 18 – Shepherd

Sept. 25 – at Mercyhurst

Oct. 2 – Gannon

Oct. 9 – at Clarion

Oct. 16 – at Slippery Rock

Oct. 23 – Cal

Oct. 30 – Edinboro

Nov. 6 – at Seton Hill

Nov. 13 – at West Chester

Kutztown

Sept. 4 – Assumption

Sept. 11 – at IUP

Sept. 18 – Seton Hill

Sept. 25 – at Shepherd

Oct. 2 – East Stroudsburg

Oct. 9 – at Bloomsburg

Oct. 16 – Shippensburg

Oct. 23 – at Lock Haven

Oct. 30 – Millersville

Nov. 6 – at West Chester

Nov. 13 – Clarion

Lock Haven

Sept. 4 – at Lincoln

Sept. 11 – at Cal

Sept. 18 – at Slippery Rock

Sept. 25 – East Stroudsburg

Oct. 2 – at Millersville

Oct. 9 – Shepherd

Oct. 16 – at Bloomsburg

Oct. 23 – Kutztown

Oct. 30 – West Chester

Nov. 6 – at Shippensburg

Nov. 13 – Seton Hill

Mercyhurst

Sept. 4 – Alderson Broaddus

Sept. 11 – West Chester

Sept. 18 – at East Stroudsburg

Sept. 25 – IUP

Oct. 2 – at Cal

Oct. 9 – Seton Hill

Oct. 16 – at Edinboro

Oct. 23 – Slippery Rock

Oct. 30 – at Clarion

Nov. 6 – Gannon

Nov. 13 – at Shippensburg

Millersville

Sept. 2 – American International

Sept. 11 – at Clarion

Sept. 18 – at Cal

Sept. 25 – West Chester

Oct. 2 – Lock Haven

Oct. 9 – at East Stroudsburg

Oct. 16 – Shepherd

Oct. 23 – at Shippensburg

Oct. 30 – at Kutztown

Nov. 6 – Bloomsburg

Nov. 13 – Edinboro

Seton Hill

Sept. 2 – Wheeling

Sept. 11 – Bloomsburg

Sept. 18 – at Kutztown

Sept. 25 – Slippery Rock

Oct. 2 – Edinboro

Oct. 9 – at Mercyhurst

Oct. 16 – Gannon

Oct. 23 – at Clarion

Oct. 30 – at Cal

Nov. 6 – IUP

Nov. 13 – at Lock Haven

Shepherd

Sept. 2 – at Ohio Dominican

Sept. 11 – at Gannon

Sept. 18 – at IUP

Sept. 25 – Kutztown

Oct. 2 – Shippensburg

Oct. 9 – at Lock Haven

Oct. 16 – at Millersville

Oct. 23 – West Chester

Oct. 30 – at Bloomsburg

Nov. 6 – East Stroudsburg

Nov. 13 – Slippery Rock

Shippensburg

Sept. 4 – West Virginia State

Sept. 11 – at Edinboro

Sept. 18 – at Clarion

Sept. 25 – Bloomsburg

Oct. 2 – at Shepherd

Oct. 9 – West Chester

Oct. 16 – at Kutztown

Oct. 23 – Millersville

Oct. 30 – at East Stroudsburg

Nov. 6 – Lock Haven

Nov. 13 – Mercyhurst

Slippery Rock

Sept. 2 – at Wayne State

Sept. 11 – East Stroudsburg

Sept. 18 – Lock Haven

Sept. 25 – at Seton Hill

Oct. 2 – Clarion

Oct. 9 – at Edinboro

Oct. 16 – IUP

Oct. 23 – at Mercyhurst

Oct. 30 – at Gannon

Nov. 6 – Cal

Nov. 13 – at Shepherd

West Chester

Sept. 3 – at Bentley

Sept. 11 – at Mercyhurst

Sept. 18 – Edinboro

Sept. 25 – at Millersville

Oct. 2 – Bloomsburg

Oct. 9 – at Shippensburg

Oct. 16 – East Stroudsburg

Oct. 23 – at Shepherd

Oct. 30 – at Lock Haven

Nov. 6 – Kutztown

Nov. 13 – IUP