Prozy leads Jackson-Milton in batting average

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Blue Jays defeated St. Thomas Aquinas in the Sectional Semifinal – 5-4 – on May 14. Jackson-Milton fell in the next round to the eventual Struthers District runner up (Warren JFK). The team featured 3 pitchers with a sub-4.00 ERA and a trio of batters who finished with 20 hits or more.
2019 Jackson-Milton Baseball Stats
Head Coach: Kevin Hogue
Record: 11-15
Team Stats
Batting Average: .253
Earned Run Average: 4.72
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Frankie Prozy – .346 (28-81)
Aaren Landis – .313 (20-64)
Hits
Frankie Prozy – 28
Nick Rich – 22
Aaren Landis – 20
Runs Scored
Mason Robison – 22
Aaren Landis – 22
Frankie Prozy – 21
Doubles
Frankie Prozy – 6
Aaren Landis – 5
Nick Rich – 4
Triples
Frankie Prozy – 1
Aaren Landis – 1
Nick Rich – 1
Runs Batted In
James Harris – 16
Nick Rich – 16
Frankie Prozy – 16
Pitching Wins
Nick Rich – 4-4
Harrison Lay – 2-1
Joey Williams – 2-3
Earned Run Average
Harrison Lay – 3.12 (24.2 IP)
Mason Robison – 3.92 (39.1 IP)
Nick Rich – 3.94 (42.2 IP)
Innings Pitched
Nick Rich – 42.2
Mason Robison – 39.1
Harrison Lay – 28.2
Strikeouts
Nick Rich – 45
Mason Robison – 43
Harrison Lay – 26