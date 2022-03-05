BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney boys basketball team is heading back to the Regional Semifinals after the Cowboys topped Poland in overtime 67-58 Saturday evening.

Watch the video above to hear from the Cowboys about the win.

“It is unbelievable,” says Chaney head coach Marlon McGaughy. “You know they said last year we lost our big 3 and we wouldn’t get back here this year and we proved everyone wrong.”

DJ Waller led Chaney with 20 points, Davinci McDowell and Jason Hewlett each had 13 and Joiah Gonzalez had 11.

For Poland, Ross Dedo had a game-high 29 points while Fulton had 14.

“Overtime we just had to dig deep,” says Chaney guard Josiah Gonzalez. “Our coach told us we have four more minutes for the rest of this game and we just came out and played as a time and got the W.”

Chaney improves to 18-8 overall and advances to play St. Vincent St. Mary at the Canton Civic Center on Thursday at 8 p.m. in the Division II Regional Semifinals.