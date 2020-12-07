‘Proud as a moment as we had here’: Gritty Phantoms overcoming COVID, adversity to start season

The Phantoms had to shutdown for two weeks before returning to the ice Friday with little practice time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “That was probably as proud as a moment as we have had here, and we have had some really successful times,” said head coach Brad Patterson.

That isn’t something you would expect to hear from a coach talking about a 3 to 1 loss.

But after what the Youngstown Phantoms have been through the last month, it makes perfect sense.

Like many, the Phantoms have been dealt COVID issues, forced to take a two-week shutdown just three games into the season due to several players coming in close contact with those positive for COVID-19.

“Coming into this year, the main thing, apart from the health and well being of all the players and everyone involved, was to be flexible,” Patterson says.

“There is going to be situations that present itself that wouldn’t happen in a regular year.”

And that is exactly what happened less than a month into the season. After the shutdown and postponing three games, the Phantoms returned to the rink Friday night with several players not stepping foot on the ice until gameday.

“Friday morning was the team skate, and it was definitely weird getting out there for the first time in two and a half weeks, but it felt good and I was glad to be back,” said Phantoms defensemen Mike Brown.

“It was definitely crazy,” goalie Mattias Sholl says. “Clearly when you first get back after a few weeks off, you are going to be a bit winded and a bit tired but that is just part of the sport. You just deal with a bit of adversity when it comes your way.”

Despite being undermanned, without practice time and being significantly outshot, the Phantoms were able to salvage a weekend split with Muskegon, following Friday’s loss with a win Saturday.

“If you do not have adversity, then you don’t really know,” Patterson says. “And you do not know what you have and you do not know what you have in your group. This weekend, we saw it and we saw what we are capable of doing. And that is with 10-12 guys in the stands that play significant parts for us.”

“We all just came together,” Brown says. “We knew what we had ahead of us. We just had to play hard, play our game, stick to the process.”

“Do I think it is going to be the first time that something unique is presented to us this year? By all means, no,” says Patterson. “But to see the character that was involved in this program was eye lifting.”

