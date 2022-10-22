YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The official high school football playoff pairings will be released by the OHSAA on Sunday afternoon, but according to the computer points tabulated by JoeEitel.com, 25 local teams will be playing in Week 11.

Here are the teams that have unofficially qualified and their projected first round playoff matchups.

DIVISION II

#13 Mayfield (6-4) at #4 Austintown Fitch (9-1)

DIVISION III

#15 New Philadelphia (6-4) at #2 Canfield (8-1)

#14 Hawken (8-2) at #3 Ursuline (8-2)

#12 Alliance (8-2) at #5 Chaney (9-1)

DIVISION VI

#16 Field (4-6) at #1 West Branch (9-1)

#15 Coventry (5-5) at #2 Beaver Local (8-2)

#14 Hubbard (6-4) at #3 Girard (7-3)

#9 Edgewood (6-4) at #8 Struthers (6-4)

#10 Salem (6-4) at #7 Canton South (7-3)

#11 Poland (5-5) at #6 Jefferson (7-3)

DIVISION V

#16 Liberty (4-5) at #1 South Range (10-0)

#13 Cardinal Mooney (4-6) at #4 Edison (10-0)

DIVISION VI

#14 Trinity (4-6) at #3 Valley Christian (9-0)

#12 Pymatuning Valley (4-6) at #5 Brookfield (9-1)

#9 United (8-2) at #8 Rootstown (7-3)

#10 Mineral Ridge (8-2) at #7 Canton Central Catholic (6-4)

#13 Jackson Milton (7-3) at #4 Dalton (8-2)

DIVISION VII

#16 Fairport Harding (4-6) at #1 Warren JFK (8-1)

#15 Steubenville Catholic Central (3-7) at #2 Lowellville (10-0)

#13 South Central (4-6) at #4 Southern (9-1)

#9 Mathews (8-2) at #8 Springfield (6-4)

#12 Lisbon (5-5) at #5 Norwalk St. Paul (7-3)

The first two rounds of the OHSAA playoffs will take place on Friday nights this season. The playoffs begin on Oct. 28.