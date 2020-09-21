Progressive Field moving away from paper tickets for Indians’ 2021 season

PDF tickets, whether they are printed or screenshots on a phone, will not be accepted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Progressive Field will be moving away from paper tickets for all Indians games starting next year.

An email was recently sent out to previous ticket buyers, stating that Progressive Field will only accept mobile entry in the 2021 season.

PDF tickets, whether they are printed or screenshots on a phone, will not be accepted.

Indians fans can get tickets through the MLB Ballpark App or the My Tickets webpage. Fans who buy tickets directly on StubHub can use the StubHub App.

In the email, they said mobile entry reduces the risk of ticket fraud and helps keep Progressive Field staff safe.

For more information, visit indians.com/mobile.