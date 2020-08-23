Proclamation allows Indy 500 fans to keep their attendance streaks

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy 500 fans worried about breaking their years-long streaks of attending the race have nothing to fear.

IMS President Doug Boles issued a special proclamation thanking fans for their support and assuring them that IMS will grant them an extension of their attendance streaks due to the unique circumstances surrounding this year’s race.

The proclamation says that fans who watch or listen to the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and return for the race next year will officially “keep” their streaks.

Boles said he’s never issued such a decree before. However, given the pandemic and the track’s decision to keep fans away from this year’s race, he felt it was the right thing to do.

Current streaks range from 2 years to 68 years in length, according to IMS. More than 36,000 tickets are sold each year to fans who’ve gone to the race for at least 35 consecutive years.

“So many of our loyal customers have been attending the Indy 500 for decades, and certainly the conditions we have faced this year as a result of COVID-19 are beyond their control,” Boles said. “We wish our fans could be here with us at IMS on Sunday and know they will be here in spirit. We will preserve all attendance streaks, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back home again for the 105th Indianapolis 500 in 2021.”

From the proclamation:

I, J. Douglas Boles, President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, do hereby declare and express the Speedway’s deepest gratitude and appreciation to our race fans, and hereby proclaim that by watching or listening to the 104th Running with their family and friends and by returning for the 105th Running in May 2021, race fans will officially “Keep Their Streak” and extend their consecutive Indianapolis 500 attendance record, unbroken and unblemished, well into the future,” Boles stated in the decree.

Tickets for next year’s race can be renewed through Sept. 1.

Indianapolis 500 Attendance… by FOX59/CBS4 on Scribd