YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two former WWE stars are coming to Youngstown, and one of them recently made a surprise return to the company.

Former WWE pro wrestling stars Carlito and Raven will be appearing at the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW): Over The Line show at Westside Bowl on Mahoning Avenue on Saturday, June 17.

Carlito was a mainstay in WWE in the mid-2000s where he won the United States, Intercontinental and Unified Tag Team titles. He feuded with stars that include John Cena, Randy Orton, and Triple H.

His most recent official WWE matches were when he competed in the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble match and when he teamed with Jeff Hardy on Monday Night Raw to defeat Elias and Jaxson Ryker on February 1, 2021.

On May 6, Carlito returned to WWE by surprise in Puerto Rico. He helped Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny defeat Damian Priest in a street fight at WWE Backlash 2023.

Raven rose to stardom as a member of the Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) roster in the 1990s. He had two reigns with the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

In 1997, he joined World Championship Wrestling (WCW) where he went on to have a WCW United States title reign.

Raven arrived in WWE in 2000 and went on to become WWE Hardcore Champion. After his time in WWE ended, Raven defeated Jeff Jarrett to become the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) Heavyweight Champion in 2005.

Doors open for the show at 6:30 p.m. and matches begin at 7:30 p.m. There will be a special meet and greet with Carlito and Raven.

General admission tickets are $25. For more information on the event and tickets, click here.