Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton to open all its exhibits Friday

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame is going to open all its exhibits on Friday, including several exhibits and areas that had remained offline since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the Hall for nearly three months last year.

The Hall of Fame made the announcement on Tuesday.

Among the attractions returning are “Madden” Xbox gaming systems, the “Sounds of the NFL” theater and the “Magic Memories” photo booth.

Seating in the “A Game For Life” theater and the “Super Bowl Theater”, updated with 2020 season highlights and Tampa Bay’s victory in the Super Bowl, will return to full capacity.