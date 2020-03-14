Pro Football Hall of Fame closing temporarily Monday due to coronavirus concerns

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton is set to temporarily close on Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton announced Saturday that they will close on Monday until March 27th to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Hall of Fame will be open Sunday until 5:00PM.

The Hall of Fame will continue to closely monitor the situation and maintain ongoing communication with state and local health officials. Updates will be provided here.

In a release, they say the health and safety of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s visitors, as well as staff and volunteers, is a top priority.