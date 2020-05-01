Prized Indians’ reliever suspended for 80 games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians’ reliever Emmanuel Clase has been suspended for 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Clase was the key player acquired in the trade that sent Corey Kluber to Texas.

The suspension will not begin until the 2020 regular season begins.

The 21-year-old suffered a strained back muscle in spring training and was slated to miss three months.

The Indians released the following statement in response to the suspension:

“We were disappointed to learn of today’s suspension of Emmanuel Clase for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support Major League Baseball’s policy and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing drugs from our game. We have been in contact with Emmanuel, and we will welcome him back after the discipline has been served. Per the protocol outlined by Major League Baseball’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, we will not comment further on the circumstances surrounding this announcement.”