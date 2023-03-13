LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ pitcher Trevor Bauer has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

The deal was first reported by Japan’s Sankei Sports.

Bauer was recently reinstated by Major League Baseball following a 324-game suspension for violating MLB’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. The suspension came as a result of a 2021 sexual assault charge in California, which resulted in no criminal charges in the end.

Following the reinstatement, Bauer was released by the Dodgers a month later.

No other MLB teams showed any interest in signing him, prompting him to sign to play overseas.