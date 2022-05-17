JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland topped West Branch 8-1 in the Division II District Semifinals at Jefferson on Tuesday evening.

The Bulldogs plated six runs in the first two innings and added two more in the sixth in the win.

Poland sophomore shortstop Mary Brant homered in the first inning and again in the sixth collecting three hits and five RBIs on the day.

Watch the above video to hear from Bryant after the game.

“It’s very exciting,” Brant said. “Just trying to survive and advance. The whole team did very well today, so I’m pretty happy.”

Senior Third Baseman and Mount Union commit Emily Denny added three hits including a double to lead off the game.

Senior 2nd Baseman and St. Bonaventure commit Abby Farber had three hits in the win, while fellow Senior Connie Cougras added two hits.

Poland finished with 13 hits on the day.

“We talked about that practice yesterday to have a good approach at the plate,” Poland head coach Jim Serich said. “We knew the pitcher wouldn’t overpower us, but if she hit her spots and you didn’t do the right things in the batter’s box, we’d struggle. Well, obviously something worked because the first couple of innings we just kept hitting the ball and hitting the ball. They had a great approach at the plate and let’s hope that transitions into Thursday, too.”

Poland advances to face Canfield in the Division II District Final on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Jefferson.