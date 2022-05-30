SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – West Middlesex won the District 10 Class 2A championship by getting by Sharpsville – 6-0 – behind the pitching of Richie Preston and timely hitting. Preston allowed just two hits and struck out six batters in seven innings of work.

Julian Trott, Kyle Hurley, Bowen Briggs and Giovanni Rococi all had a pair of hits for the Big Reds. The team combined for eleven base hits.

Ahead by two runs, West Middlesex adds four more in the bottom of the sixth inning. Briggs’s RBI single began the scoring as Aiden Puskar scored. Two batters later, Rococi tripled which drove in Briggs and Blaise Fox. Trott’s double allowed Rococi to finish the scoring for the inning.

The Big Reds will move on to face the WPIAL runner up (either Serra Catholic or Neshannock) in the state playoffs next Monday.