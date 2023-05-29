HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Richie Preston delivered for West Middlesex on the mound as the Big Reds won the District 10 Class A championship by defeating Saegertown 2-0.

Preston tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing a pair of hits and striking out 10 batters.

Gio Rococi came on to shut the door on Saegertown in the seventh by striking the final batter he faced.

Evan Gilson’s double scored Logan Kent to begin the scoring in the fourth inning.

In the seventh inning, Blaze Knight tripled followed by Julian Trott’s double that scored Knight from third base.

Henry Shaffer went the distance for the Panthers, striking out 8 batters in 7 innings while allowing just six hits.