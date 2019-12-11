Prestigious honor: Valley native, Kentucky standout Lynn Bowden wins Paul Hornung Award

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKBN) – Warren Harding graduate and current Kentucky standout Lynn Bowden Jr. has been named the winner of the 2019 Paul Hornung Award.

The award honors the most versatile player in major college football.

This season, Bowden took over at quarterback for the first time since high school, after the Wildcats suffered injuries at the position. UK won five of his seven starts at quarterback.

Bowden, who was recently named All-SEC, is one of only three players in the top eight nationally in rushing, receiving, punt return, and kickoff return yards.

He is the only player in the country leading his team in both rushing yards (1,235) and pass receiving yards (348).

Bowden ranks fourth on Kentucky’s career all-purpose yardage list at 4,407 yards.

During his career, Bowden has amassed 1,297 rushing yards, 1,303 receiving yards, 1608 kickoff return yards, and 199 punt return yards. Through the air, Bowden has passed for 422 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Bowden will be honored on March 4, 2020 at an awards dinner in Louisville, Kentucky.

The valley native recently announced his intention to the enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

