Presidents’ Athletic Conference moving to intra-conference schedule for fall 2020 seasons

The PAC that includes membership of several Valley schools is moving to a conference-only schedule for fall sports in 2020

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Fall sports in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference are moving to an intra-conference schedule for 2020, according to a release by the conference.

The PAC Council voted unanimously for the change.

All fall sports, except football, will begin September 7. Football will begin a nine-game schedule on September 19.

“The PAC is blessed with a heritage of strong leadership collaboration, coupled with a unique geographical configuration that makes athletic competition within the NCAA guidelines possible. We’re grateful for the work in establishing conference protocols that we trust will maximize opportunities to compete for our student-athletes while minimizing the risks we face together in these challenging times,” said Dr. Calvin Troup, president of Geneva College and chair of the PAC Presidents’ Council

According to the release, the structure and format of the schedule will be determined in the coming weeks and is subject to change.