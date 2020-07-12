President of Ohio High School Football Coaches Association shoots down spring rumors

Lakeview head coach and President of the OHSFCA Tom Pavlansky says that rumors football is heading to the spring are untrue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview Head Coach and President of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Tom Pavlansky says that reports that football is heading to the spring are untrue.

A report from ThisWeekSPORTS.com says that a group of central Ohio coaches wants to move the football season to spring.

Pavlansky says that the story from the outlet was not sanctioned by the OHSFCA.

Pavlansky sent a statement to Sports Team 27 on Sunday emphasizing to members that: the OHSFCA makes proposals to the OHSAA regarding football, the OHSAA has been adamant on an August 1st start date, that they have been guaranteed a ‘seat at the table’ if/when decisions are to be made regarding fall sports, and that if information does not come directly from him, VP of the OHSFCA Brent Fackler or Beau Rugg of the OHSAA that it is a rumor and should be treated as such.

He also says that while they wait for more information from the Governor’s office, that they are in agreement with the OHSAA on the August 1 start date.