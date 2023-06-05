WASHINGTON — The Kansas City Chiefs meet the Commander in Chief at the White House.

The trip celebrates the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

While the Super Bowl is the Chiefs third title, it is the organization’s first trip to the White House.

Former President Donald Trump invited the Chiefs to the White House following the team’s Super Bowl LIV win against San Francisco in 2020. The team did not go because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared pictures of the team arriving at the White House in his Instagram stories.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 05: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives at the White House on June 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden welcomed the 2023 Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs to the White House (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden walks in the Rose Garden with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he welcomes the football team to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Vince Lombardi trophy, awarded to the Kansas City Chiefs for their 2023 Super Bowl win, is displayed prior to a celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 5, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The pictures include Travis Kelce wearing a red suit with a black shirt, and Andy Reid wearing a red tie and a suit with a Chiefs logo on the breast pocket. Mahomes also shared a short video of the large group lining up for an official picture in front of the White House.