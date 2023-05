YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Liza Barbato struck out 14 batters and allowed just two hits during Ursuline’s 5-0 win over Mathews. Barbato completed her complete game (7-inning) shutout.

Barbato also led the offense with three base hits.

Mia Opalick homered and finished with two hits. Gia Schiavone and Savannah Patrone also added a pair of hits as well.

The Fighting Irish will take on Aurora on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Mathews will face Springfield on Monday at 4 p.m.