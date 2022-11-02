BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney blanked Wickliffe 4-0 in the Division III boys soccer regional semifinals at Boardman High School on Wednesday night.

Nick Pregibon led the Cardinals with a hat trick in the win. He scored one goal in the first half and two more in the second half.

Aidan Hryb also scored a goal for the Cardinals.

Cardinal Mooney improves to 16-3-1 overall on the season. The Cardinals advance to face Beachwood in the Division III regional final on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Howland High School.

Wickliffe’s season comes to an end with a record of 16-5.