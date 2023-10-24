YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a scoreless first half, Cardinal Mooney finally broke the deadlock with a Nick Pregibon goal to beat Poland 1-0 in the Division II, Northeast 2 semifinal.

It was tied at 0-0 with just over 18 minutes left when the Cardinals sent in a corner kick, and Pregibon eventually slotted it home for the game’s first and only goal.

Then with around 10 minutes remaining, goalkeeper Aidan Markey made two saves to keep the Bulldogs scoreless.

The loss ends Poland’s season with a record of 9-4-6 while Mooney improves to 11-2-4 on the year.

Cardinal Mooney now advances to face Howland in the District II, Northeast 2 championship game at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Lakeview High School.