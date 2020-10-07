Pregame Primer: Warren Harding discusses first round playoff matchup with Akron North

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA high school football postseason kicks off this week across the state.
Warren Harding opens Division II, Region 5 play as the 7-seed and will host 26-seed Akron North (0-2) at Mollenkopf Stadium Friday night at 7 p.m.
Watch the video above to hear from head coach Steve Arnold and senior quarterback Elijah Taylor.
North has lost six-straight games dating back to last season.
Harding is 3-3 this season with wins over Cardinals Mooney, Urusline and Bishop Sycamore.
Two of the Raiders three losses have come by 7 points or less (Benedictine and Fitch).
