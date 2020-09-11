Pregame primer: Springfield set to host McDonald in MVAC first-place battle

Springfield will host McDonald Friday night LIVE at 7 p.m. on MyYTV, and streamed live at WKBN.com.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield will host McDonald in week three of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week Friday night.

The Tigers and Blue Devils are battling with Jackson-Milton for first place in the MVAC Scarlet Tier.

The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff.

McDonald has won five of the last seven meetings in the head-to-head series.

