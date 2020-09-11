Pregame primer: Springfield set to host McDonald in MVAC first-place battle

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield will host McDonald in week three of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week Friday night.
The Tigers and Blue Devils are battling with Jackson-Milton for first place in the MVAC Scarlet Tier.
The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.
Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff.
McDonald has won five of the last seven meetings in the head-to-head series.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Southern Park Mall hosts drive-in style concert
- Greenville police want public’s help locating suspect at center of drug raid
- Biden leads President Trump by 7 points in Wisconsin: NewsNation/Emerson poll
- Singer flirts with no-hitter for 8, Royals beat Indians 11-1
- Texans remain in locker room for national anthem ahead of game against Chiefs