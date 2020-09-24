Pregame primer: Poland hosts Hubbard in NE8 showdown

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The spotlight shines on the Northeast 8 Conference Friday night as Hubbard pays a visit to Poland on the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.
The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.
Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Eagles and Bulldogs.
Poland leads the all-time series 10-6, including last year’s 42-7 win over Hubbard.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Staying warm into the weekend
- Pop-up COVID-19 testing, flu shots offered at Youngstown churches this fall
- What are some of the nationwide solutions to help students most in need during the pandemic?
- Black and Gold Digital Edition- Previewing Week Three against Houston Texans
- Buffalo police officers no longer have to wear their names on their uniforms