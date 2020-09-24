Pregame primer: Poland hosts Hubbard in NE8 showdown

Hubbard battles Poland Friday night LIVE at 7 p.m. on MyYTV, and streamed live at WKBN.com.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The spotlight shines on the Northeast 8 Conference Friday night as Hubbard pays a visit to Poland on the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Eagles and Bulldogs.

Poland leads the all-time series 10-6, including last year’s 42-7 win over Hubbard.

