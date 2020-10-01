Pregame primer: Mooney and Ursuline set to meet on WKBN Game of the Week

Cardinal Mooney will face Ursuline in the WKBN Game of the Week live Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV, WKBN.com, and the WKBN app.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Steel Valley Conference rivals Cardinal Mooney and Ursuline are set to meet for the 67th time Friday night.

The game will air live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Cardinals and Irish.

Cardinal Mooney leads the all-time series 42-21-3.

