Pregame Primer: LaBrae hosts Brookfield in MVAC clash on Game of the Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Conference rivals Brookfield and LaBrae will meet Friday night in week two of the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.
The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.
Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Warriors and Vikings.
Brookfield has won five of the last seven head-to-head meeting in the series.
