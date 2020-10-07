Pregame Primer: Howland talks about first round playoff matchup with Akron Buchtel

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland high school football team will kick off playoff action Friday night as they travel to Akron to face Buchtel (2-0) at 7 p.m.
Watch the video above to hear from head coach Steve Boyle and lineman Keagan Landfried.
Howland (3-3) is the 17-seed in Division 3, Region 9 while Buchtel is the 16-seed.
Howland has won back-to-back games as they enter the postseason with wins against Youngstown East (35-21) and rival Warren JFK (32-22).
The Tigers three losses come from teams with a combined 13-5 record.
