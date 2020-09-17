Pregame primer: Fitch hosts Harding in a battle of the area’s biggest programs

Austintown Fitch will host Warren Harding Friday night LIVE at 7 p.m. on MyYTV, and streamed live at WKBN.com

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Long-time rivals Austintown Fitch and Warren Harding will headline the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week Friday night.

The live telecast begins Friday night at 7 p.m. on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

Watch the video above to see extensive pregame coverage leading up to kickoff between the Raiders and Falcons.

Warren Harding has won four of the last five head-to-head meetings in the series. The Raiders won in 2019 by a final score of 10-7.

