Pratt shines in Southern’s victory over United

Josh Pratt allowed just 2 hits in this afternoon's win

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Josh Pratt struck out eight batters as Southern tops United, 11-1. Pratt threw six innings and allowed just two hits. At the plate, Pratt finished 3 for 3.

Brock Smalley, Conner Lewis and Sam May each tallied two hits apiece. Smalley had a walk-off 2-run double as the Indians went up by 10 runs. May had a pair of doubles with three RBIs. Lewis drove in two runs with a double as well.

Last Tuesday, Southern rallies to upend Wellsville; Sloan goes 5 strong innings

Tyler Dickens and Tanner McCormack both had base hits for the Golden Eagles.

Southern (9-6) will visit Hanoverton on Tuesday against United.