Pratt pitches Southern past Leetonia to earn 2nd win

Josh Pratt garnered his first victory of the year

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Josh Pratt struck out 10 batters in Southern’s 10-0 win over Leetonia on Monday.

Pratt allowed just three hits and walked two to earn the shutout victory over the Bears.

The Indians improve to 2-3.

Senior third baseman Garrett Brewer had his first multi-hit game of the season as he finished two for three with two runs scored. Brewer was one of eight Indians to have a hit.

Conner Lewis, the team’s catcher, scored twice as well.

For the Bears’ offense, Mason Mellinger went two for two.

On Tuesday, Leetonia will play host to Southern at 5 p.m.