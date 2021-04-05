Pratt pitches Southern past Leetonia to earn 2nd win

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Josh Pratt struck out 10 batters in Southern’s 10-0 win over Leetonia on Monday.
Pratt allowed just three hits and walked two to earn the shutout victory over the Bears.
The Indians improve to 2-3.
Senior third baseman Garrett Brewer had his first multi-hit game of the season as he finished two for three with two runs scored. Brewer was one of eight Indians to have a hit.
Conner Lewis, the team’s catcher, scored twice as well.
For the Bears’ offense, Mason Mellinger went two for two.
On Tuesday, Leetonia will play host to Southern at 5 p.m.