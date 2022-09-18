YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – From great plays to records being set, this is a our Top 5 Plays of the Week!

Play No. 5: We begin with our Game of the Week where history was made as Lowellville’s Vinny Ballone tossed his ninth passing touchdown of the game, tying the Ohio state record.

Ballone is one of just nine all-time to throw nine in a game and passed the likes of Joe Burrow and Ben Roethlisberger (eight each) on that list.

Play No. 4: Chaney trailing Canfield 13-9 in the fourth quarter, but the pass is tipped and Jaquan Johnson is there for the Cowboys for the interception and more for the return. That would be a game winning pick-6 as Chaney stays perfect.

Play No. 3: Sharon’s Mikey Rodriques drops back and heaves it to the end zone, where it appears to be broken until Rayvion Wilbon-Venable comes out of nowhere, sliding in for the incredible touchdown catch for the Tigers.

Play No. 2: Back to our Game of the Week, this time the Jackson-Milton offense getting the spotlight, as Alex Schiavi launches one down field to Aiden Stanke, who rips the ball away from the Lowellville defender for the touchdown. Rockets get the win, but Blue Jays secure play No. 2.

Play No. 1: We go back to Sharon, Rodriques again escapes and finds Jayveerh White, who takes it completely across the field, weaving through traffic before getting a great block and making an even better move to juke the last defender before finding the end zone for our top play of the week.