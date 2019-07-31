Power surge: Meet the newest member of the Cleveland Indians

Sports

Cleveland has acquired a total of five players in a three-team trade with the Reds and Padres.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Indians officially completed a blockbuster three-team trade with the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres.

In the deal, starting pitcher Trevor Bauer was sent to the Reds.

But Cleveland certainly got back quite a haul in the trade, adding Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes. They are the first pair of 20-home run hitters acquired by a club within the same trade mid-season in baseball history.

Watch the video to meet the newest additions to the Cleveland Indians’ roster.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story