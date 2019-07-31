Power surge: Meet the newest member of the Cleveland Indians

Cleveland has acquired a total of five players in a three-team trade with the Reds and Padres.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Indians officially completed a blockbuster three-team trade with the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres.

In the deal, starting pitcher Trevor Bauer was sent to the Reds.

But Cleveland certainly got back quite a haul in the trade, adding Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes. They are the first pair of 20-home run hitters acquired by a club within the same trade mid-season in baseball history.

