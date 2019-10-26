Powell scores 4 TDs to keep Crestview’s league title hopes alive

Ethan Powell ran for over 250 yards and 4 scores for Crestview

Crestview has posted a 4-1 record in the Blue Tier

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview continues to win in the Blue Tier as they handed Champion their 2nd loss of the season, 35-0. The Rebels improve to 4-1 in league play and 4-5 overall.

Ethan Powell ran for 4 touchdowns and 259 yards on the ground for the Rebels. Anthony Cusick completed 7 of 12 passes for 108 yards including a touchdown pass to William Hardenbrook.

For Champion, Nick Stahlman threw for 63 yards on 7 of 17 passing. Austin Willforth led the rushing attack with 36 yards.

The Golden Flashes (7-2) dropped their season opener to Warren JFK by a single point (7-6). Champion went on a 7-game win streak before tonight’s setback. The Flashes still have a chance to play for a share of the All-American Blue Tier title when they visit Brookfield.

Crestview (4-5) will host LaBrae next week.

SCORING CHART

Crestview, 35-0

First Quarter

Cr – Ethan Powell, 3-yard TD run (Cr 6-0, 6:51)

Cr – William Hardenbrook, 51-yard TD catch from Anthony Cusick (Cr 14-0, 3:35)

Second Quarter

Cr – Ethan Powell, 65-yard TD run (Cr 21-0, 11:17)

Cr – Ethan Powell, 85-yard TD run (Cr 28-0, 4:35)

Fourth Quarter

Cr – Ethan Powell, 23-yard TD run (Cr 35-0, 10:43)

AAC Blue Tier Standings

Brookfield – 5-0

Champion – 4-1

Crestview – 4-1

LaBrae – 2-3

Liberty – 2-4

Campbell Memorial – 1-4

Newton Falls – 0-5