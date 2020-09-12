Powell runs for 3 TDs; Crestview improves to 2-1

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Ethan Powell’s 3 TDs highlighted Crestview’s 42-7 win over LaBrae at home. Powell’s 151 yards on the ground led the Rebels’ attack which gained 214 yards on 22 carries. Anthony Cusick threw for 157 yards on 12 of 19 passing for Crestview.

The Rebels improve to 2-1 as they’ve outscored their last two opponents by a combined score of 101-7.

Last year, Crestview ended their season on a high-note by topping the Vikings – 16-7 – on November 1.

LaBrae falls to 1-2 after opening the season with a 42-21 win at Campbell Memorial on Saturday, August 29. Aidan Stephens ran for 80 yards on 16 rushes.

SCORING CHART

Crestview, 42-7 (F)

First Quarter

C – Brandon Yanssens, 19-yard INT return for TD (C 7-0)

C – Ethan Powell, 19-yard TD run (C 14-0)

C – Ethan Powell, 32-yard TD run (C 21-0)

Second Quarter

C – Ethan Powell, 3-yard TD run (C 28-0)

Third Quarter

C – William Hardenbrook, 21-yard TD run (C 35-0)

C – Brandon Yanssens, 7-yard TD catch from Anthony Cusick (C 42-0)

Fourth Quarter

L – Aidan Stephens, 24-yard TD run (C 42-7)

LaBrae (1-2) returns home for a matchup against longtime rival Champion.

Crestview (2-1) will hit the road for East Liverpool as they’ll compete against the Potters in non-league action.

Upcoming Schedules

LaBrae

Sept. 18 – Slippery Rock

Sept. 25 – at Sharon

Oct. 2 – Hickory

Crestview

Sept. 18 – at East Liverpool

Sept. 25 – Newton Falls

Oct. 2 – at Liberty