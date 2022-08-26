WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Harding comes away with a hard-fought 14-7 win over Buchtel.
Ryan Powell (86 yards) and Dalys Jett (67 yards) accounted for 153 rushing yards in the Raiders’ home opening win.
Harding opened the scoring on a Powell 12-yard run to take a 6-0 lead.
Then, the Raiders extended their advantage to 14-0 following Jett’s 2-yard run dash up the middle with 3:32 remaining in the second quarter.
Justin Hill got Buchtel on the board late with a 7-yard touchdown run to cut into Harding’s lead (14-7).
The Raiders’ defense held the Griffins to just 3.7 yards per offensive play (50 plays,183 yards).
Harding (1-1) will be matched against Hudson at home in week three.
The Griffins will travel to Mentor to take on Lake Catholic next Saturday.
