Potter basketball great plays at Pitt, helps YSU reach 19 wins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Steve Flores left his mark on the East Liverpool basketball program as he was able to top 1,000-points scored (1191) and compile 57 wins during his time as a Potter.

The 6’7 forward had the ability to shoot from the outside as well as crash the boards and use his footwork to his advantage. Flores played in three different conferences – The Big East with Pitt during his freshman and sophomore years as well as the Mid-Continent Conference and The Horizon League with the Penguins.

At Pitt, Ralph Willard was at the end of his tenure. During Flores’ two-years, the Panthers were able to win just 11 of 36 conference games (11-25 in Big East) and register an overall mark of 25-32. He scored 3.2 points in each of his seasons in Oakland, playing in 44 games (3 starts).

He transferred to Youngstown State and had to sit out the 1999-2000 season. Playing for John Robic, the Penguins closed out his junior year (2000-01) with a 19-11 record in the Mid-Con. Flores started 28 games and scored 7.9 points per game while snagging 5.4 boards while shooting 71.7% from the foul line.

As a senior, he started 26 games, averaged 6.9 points and 4.5 rebounds. Flores shot a career best 34.3% from long distance (23-67).

Steve Flores, F/Pitt and Youngstown State
Career: 102 games played, 57 starts; 5.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 74.4% FT

