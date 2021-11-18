Postseason rematch: Springfield eyes another battle with Mogadore

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield will face a familiar postseason foe in Saturday night’s Division VI Region 21 final.

For the third straight year, the Tigers will face off with Mogadore. In 2019, Springfield rolled past the Wildcats 35-21. The following year they blanked Mogadore 21-0.

The Wildcats recorded the 700th victory in program history last Saturday in a 48-42 overtime win over LaBrae.

Mogadore enters this week’s action with a record of 10-3.

Meanwhile, Springfield has won 12 straight games since a loss to South Range in the regular season opener. The Tigers are 12-1 following last week’s 30-13 win over Columbia.

A trip to the Division VI state final four is on the line. Mogadore and Springfield will kick off Saturday at 7 p.m. at Salem’s Sebo Stadium.