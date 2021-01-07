Postgame interview: McDonald coach reflects on win over rival Western Reserve

Following a 49-42 win over Western Reserve, McDonald acting head coach Michael Kollar joined Chad Krispinsky

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald girls held off Western Reserve 49-42 Thursday night in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Blue Devils’ acting head coach Michael Kollar joined Chad Krispinsky courtside.

McDonald’s Molly Howard scored her 1,000th career point in the win. She led all scorers with 26 points on the night.

Sophia Costantino added 11 points in the win for McDonald.

Danielle Vuletich led Western Reserve with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Olivia Pater added 12 points, while Kennedy Miller chipped in with 9.

McDonald improves to 4-0 overall on the season.

Western Reserve drops to 6-2.